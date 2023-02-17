NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County has issued a Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency for the county beginning Friday, February 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 9 a.m.

During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Montgomery County issues a Code Blue when the weather can pose serious harm to individuals without proper shelter.

Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a Code Blue can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211.