NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County is warning residents about dangerous cold weather coming.

The county commissioners issued a Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency from Wednesday at 8 p.m. through Sunday at 9 a.m.

The temperature or wind chill during that time is expected to be below 20 degrees, posing a threat of serious harm or death to people without shelter, the county said.

Residents who need emergency shelter during a Code Blue can call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211.

Residents should also limit pets' time outside.