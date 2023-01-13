NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

A Code Blue is declared when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.

Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a Code Blue can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211.