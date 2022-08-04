NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a "Code Red" Hot Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service and on the advice of the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety.

The “Code Red” declaration has been issued for Montgomery County beginning Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 12 p.m. and ending on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8 p.m.

The county says Code Reds are issued in anticipation of heat indices of 100ºF or greater which can be deadly.

Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a “Code Red” can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211.

HELPFUL TIPS

Drink plenty of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Try to get outdoor work completed in the morning to avoid the warmest part of the day.

Keep windows and interior doors open when running a fan at home.

Keep cool by seeking an air-conditioned building, such as a mall, library, or senior center if available. If not, seek rest in the shade.

Those especially at risk are very young children, elderly adults, and people with chronic medical conditions, and who take certain medications.

Friends, relatives, or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk. Seek medical attention if you are experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness — including muscle cramps, headache, nausea, or vomiting.

For general hot weather information, please visit the Montgomery County Office of Public Health Extreme Weather webpage here.