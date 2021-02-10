People with general questions about COVID-19 or the vaccine can now call Montgomery County's new COVID-19 hotline.
The county board of commissioners announced the new hotline in a virtual COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.
Residents with questions can call 833-875-3967. The Montgomery County COVID-19 hotline is operational six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with live operators that can answer general COVID-19 questions. The hotline has Spanish speaking agents and language line support for more than 100 different languages.
The board also addressed vaccine distribution in the county. Due to the limited supply of vaccine at this time, only people who qualify for Phase 1A will be given appointments. This includes people ages 65 and older and people ages 18-64 with specific underlying medical conditions known to be associated with severe cases of COVID-19. Appointment slots are limited and are available by reservation only. Walk-up registration is not accepted. To learn more about the 1A criteria or request an appointment, people can visit the county website.
To date, there are over 153,000 people pre-registered to receive vaccines. It may take between six to 12 weeks before registrants hear back from the county about scheduling an appointment, as the county is booking appointments to match its supply of the vaccine.