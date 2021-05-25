NORRISTOWN, Pa. | Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, the Montgomery County Police Chiefs Association and Mission Kids’ Executive Director Leslie Slingsby announced on Tuesday the creation of a special investigative task force —Human Trafficking/Child Exploitation— to assist local police in finding and helping missing children.
According to FBI statistics, less than 1% of the more than 400,000 missing children each year were abducted. The vast majority of missing children are runaways, that could be subjected to the dangers of being trafficked or forced into performing sex for money or drugs.
To combat this issue, Montgomery County announced in a press release that it has formed the Human Trafficking/Child Exploitation Task Force with the specific goal of identifying, searching for, and recovering runaways who are at risk of becoming victims of human trafficking.
“Trafficking women and children—forcing them into having sex for money or drugs—is an all-too-frequent crime that happens even though residents may not hear much about it,” said DA Steele. “Finding these missing children and helping them takes extraordinary resources, so we’ve come together to form this Human Trafficking/Child Exploitation Task Force under the direction of the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Special Victim Unit, to provide the needed expertise and resources.”
The new task force, reportedly developed in collaboration with Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center and the Montgomery County Office of Children & Youth, will be led by Montgomery County Det. Kathleen Kelly.
The first seven members of the task force from five Montgomery County Police Departments were sworn in last week, according to the county press release.
The task force recently took action on its first case, after a 15-year-old girl ran away from Montgomery County. Officials report she was found within 24 hours in a hotel in Atlantic City, and was safely returned.
Reports indicate it was the collaboration of task force detectives and New Jersey State Police that led to the quick return of the teenager, who was unharmed.
“Task force members have extensive experience in investigations involving children, and their police chiefs were generous in allowing them to be a part of this important work,” said Steele.
Children who runaway often run to other jurisdictions, the county stated, like Philadelphia or out-of-state. Because of this issue, police response can become complicated when it is clear that the child is no longer local, and the child’s exact whereabouts is unknown.
Referring children to the task force will be a cooperative effort, with input from police departments, Pennsylvania State Police, Juvenile Probation, Mission Kids, Montgomery County Office of Children & Youth and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, as well as federal partners, officials stated. Once it is determined a child is at-risk for being trafficked and exploited, task force members will initiate an investigation to assist the primary police jurisdiction.
“As we have seen with recent arrests, human traffickers keep their victims held hostage and force them into sexual servitude,” said Steele. “We need to help save this vulnerable population and bring them home.”