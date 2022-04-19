NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is behind bars on charges relating to the rape of a child over a six-year period.
The Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of Daniel Barnett, 38, of Plymouth Township, on 20 felony counts of rape of a child and other charges.
The DA's office says the sexual assaults of a young girl happened during a six-year period from 1997 until 2003.
The investigation began when the victim, who is now 29 years old, reported that she was raped more than 100 times from the time she was 5 until when she was 9 or 10 by Barnett.
Barnett was arrested on 20 first-degree felony counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and related charges.
He was arraigned on April 13. Bail was set at $1 million with additional conditions of no contact with the victim, children or disabled adults. He was unable to post bail and was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is set for April 26.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this assault or any other related criminal behavior is asked to call Plymouth Township Police at 610-279-1901.