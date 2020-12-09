NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County man has been charged in a crash that killed a woman in early November.
John Rufe, 62, of North Wales, is charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, and related charges in the crash that killed 57-year-old Margaret Ann Berman, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
Collegeville Borough Police responded to Main Street and Clamer Avenue for a crash involving two vehicles shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, the DA's office said. Both Rufe and his passenger, Margaret Berman, were entrapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. Berman was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Rufe was treated for his injuries.
The three people in the other vehicle had minor injuries.
After an investigation, authorities say Rufe was driving east on Main Street when he turned left from a restaurant at 454 Main Street into the westbound lane of Main Street at a high rate of speed, the DA's office said. Rufe continued to drive fast as he proceeded into a slight curve in the roadway, causing his vehicle to lose traction and slide counter-clockwise, according to the news release.
Rufe's vehicle spun into the eastbound lane facing south when it was hit directly on the passenger side door by the other vehicle, the DA's office said.
The crash data retrieved from Rufe's vehicle's Airbag Control Module showed that at 1.5 seconds before the crash the vehicle was traveling at 55.7 miles per hour-where the speed limit is 30 miles per hour-and no brakes were applied, the DA's office said. Brakes were then applied at one second before impact, the news release said.
The report also indicated that the vehicle’s traction control system, which turns on automatically upon ignition in order to prevent the vehicle from going into a spinning side slide during acceleration, had been manually turned off, the DA's office said.
The DA's office said toxicology tests conducted on Rufe’s blood showed that his blood alcohol level was .132%. The crash investigation determined that Rufe’s level of impairment as well as the speed and manner in which he was driving was the cause of the crash that killed Berman and endangered the three occupants of the other vehicle, the DA's office said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 22.