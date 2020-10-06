PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man faces aggravated assault charges in the death of his 10-month-old daughter.
Austin Stevens, 29, of the 3400 block of Germantown Pike in Providence Township, is charged with involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated assault and other charges related to the death of Zara Scruggs, according to a news release from the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
Township police were sent to the residence Saturday at 10:40 p.m. following a 911 call for an unresponsive infant, the DA's office said. Upon arrival, they found the unresponsive infant and Stevens.
After police performed CPR on Scruggs, she was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.
During an investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant to download Stevens's phone. The phone download showed that he conducted multiple Google searches for nearly an hour before calling 911 with subjects such as “My baby isn’t breathing,” according to the DA's office. Stevens also conducted social media and text conversations with two women during this time that were not related to the baby’s condition, the DA's office said.
The investigation is ongoing.
A forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy Sunday. The pathologist determined that Zara Scruggs was the victim of a sexual assault, the DA said. The cause and manner of death is listed as pending, while awaiting additional forensic test results.
Bail was set at $1 million. Stevens was unable to make bail and was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.