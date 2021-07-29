NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of a Bridgeport man accused of severely beating his 2-month-old son.
Daniel Rohloff, 33 is charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and related charges.
The charges are related to the severe beating of his 2-month-old son Landon Rohloff earlier this week.
On July 2, police responded to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) for a report of a 2-month-old boy who was suffering from “inflicted” injuries.
Upon examination, doctors say they found that the baby had injuries to multiple organ systems including rib fractures, both new and healing, bilateral subdural hemorrhages, bruising and lacerations to his liver, and bruising on multiple areas of his body.
Officials say the baby was brought in that morning by his parents.
Detectives spoke with the Montgomery County Office of Children and Youth caseworker for Landon and found that OCY had become involved with the family since the child’s birth in May when Rohloff was exhibiting strange behavior while the mother was giving birth.
OCY reports they made multiple attempts to limit Rohloff’s ability to have unsupervised contact with the baby.
During the investigation, detectives learned there were numerous surveillance cameras inside the residence, where the assault occurred.
Detectives examined the video from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Video from the bedroom shows that at 7:22 p.m. Monday evening, Rohloff enters the room carrying Landon, who was quiet and content.
Police say Rohloff can be seen in the video covering the camera with a towel, and the baby then begins to intensely scream. In the video Landon can be heard alternating between periods of crying and silence before Rohloff uncovers the camera and departs the room holding Landon.
Detectives say that at 10:17 p.m., Rohloff is seen on video entering the bedroom carrying a contented baby. Rohloff closes the bedroom door and again covers the camera.
Within 11 seconds of the camera being covered, police say the baby begins intensely crying, which last for eight seconds, then the baby is silent.
Six seconds later, Landon begins to intensely cry again until Rohloff exists the room and goes downstairs carrying the baby. Officials report he baby is making a loud screeching, unusual sounding cry.
The investigation found that a heated argument then began between the baby’s mother and Rohloff, which included the sounds of breaking objects.
Officials report the mother yells at Rohloff to give her the baby, tells him to leave and threatens to call the police.
Reports continue to say the mother left the residence without the baby from approximately 10:40 p.m. until she received a text from Rohloff around midnight saying the baby was having seizures.
Police reports say the mother arrived home to find the baby swaddled and sleeping.
Early Tuesday morning, police say the mother awoke to Rohloff yelling through the home security system that the baby was having another seizure. They then drove the child to CHOP.
“Baby Landon was cruelly and severely injured at the hands of this defendant, who as his father had a duty to protect him,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. “We will seek to hold him responsible for his actions.”
Rohloff was arraigned Wednesday night. Bail was set at $1 million cash, and the defendant was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.