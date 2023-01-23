PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is being accused of raping a female employee at a spa in Phoenixville, Chester County.

Keith Cleghorn, 36, of Stowe, Pa, raped the worker during a massage at the spa on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Cleghorn is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault, unlawful restraint, and related offenses. He is held at Chester County Prison on $500,000 cash bail set by MDJ John Hipple.

On Jan. 9, shortly after noon, the East Pikeland Police Department received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks, the DA's office said. The victim stated, through the assistance of Language Line, that at approximately 11:10 a.m. an unknown man called the spa to ask if it was open and said he would be there in ten minutes, according to the news release.

When he arrived, he wore a surgical mask that covered the lower portion of his face, according to the DA's office. No one else was at the spa at the time.

The victim told Cleghorn to go to a massage room and gave him time to undress. Once the massage began, the DA's office says he grabbed the victim’s pants and she told him, “No. No. No, just a massage.” He then forced her onto the table, the DA's office said.

The employee said she yelled for help and he told her that he would kill her if she did not stop screaming, according to the DA's office. She said that he made motions with his fists indicating that he would hit her if she did not comply, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says Cleghorn then raped her.

Police obtained video surveillance footage from various companies at the Kimberton Shoppes showing Cleghorn enter the spa and were able to track him down from the video of his license plate, according to the news release. During the investigation, computer forensics detectives were able to confirm that a Google search for the spa was found on his cell phone, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said GPS location data showing Cleghorn to be at the spa was embedded in a video recorded on his cell phone. The video also captured him removing all of his clothes and shows him attempting to conceal the cell phone under his shirt while it recorded, the DA's office said. Further examination revealed that there was an attempt to delete the video from Cleghorn’s cell phone, according to the news release.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 26 before MDJ John Hipple.

Chester County Detectives and East Pikeland Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chester County Detective Christine Bleiler at 610-344-6866.