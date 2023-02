WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County man has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

James Robinson agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

It carries a maximum sentence of six months behind bars, up to five years of probation, and a fine of up to $5,000.

Robinson admitted to entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

He says he was only inside because people were crying for help.