A Montgomery County man was sentenced on Thursday for firing at random motorists during three road rage incidents on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from January to March 2022, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Andre Kenny Mark Green, 30, of Fort Washington, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in state prison, according to the DA's office.

Green pleaded guilty in April to several counts of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment, and fraudulent use/removal of a registration plate.

Prior to sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon played dashboard camera footage captured by two of the victims, which showed Green tailgating, brake checking and cutting off the victims on the busy highway prior to firing a gun at their vehicles, the DA's office said.

“The fact that no one died on these crowded highways in Bucks County is a miracle,” he said.

In addition to sentencing Green to 15 to 30 years in state prison, Common Pleas Judge Charissa J. Liller ordered him to undergo 10 years of probation, take a mental health evaluation, and pay restitution of $3,250 to two of the victims, according to the news release.

Green was arrested in April 2022, after troopers with the Troop M Criminal Investigation Unit connected him to two shootings that happened on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem Township. Both road rage shootings happened in the daytime.

The first shooting happened on March 15 when the driver of a Ford F-150 reported that a male operating a grey sedan shot at him. Two shell casings were recovered on I-276 westbound, the DA's office said. Six days later, on March 21, state police were dispatched to a second highway shooting. The vehicle and the driver had similar descriptions as the March 15 shooting. Police located two projectiles inside the victim’s vehicle.

The victim said the shooting left her with a scar on her leg. She said she continued to be traumatized by the shooting and can hardly drive. “I didn’t deserve this,” she said Thursday.

After Green’s arrest in April 2022, Falls Township police linked Green to a Jan. 3, 2022, road rage incident, according to the DA's office. The victim in that case was driving back from the Philadelphia airport when a red car started speeding up behind him. The driver of the red car continued to drive recklessly, attempting to cut him off and force him off the road. In the area of North Route 1 near Route 13, the driver of the red car fired a shot at the victim, striking his vehicle.

The investigation found that the red car had been rented by Green, the DA's office said.

Because of prior felony convictions, Green was a person not allowed to possess a firearm.