"When a man died, he was said to have gone west," repeated 59-year-old Todd Kelly into a computer.

He isn't reading a best-selling novel, but reciting speech to help treat and cure ALS.

"The problem with ALS, unlike many other diseases, is they can't find a biomarker. The biomarkers, what you can see, is affected by a treatment," he described.

The former high school public speaking teacher from Montgomery County is one of the 10% with ALS to live more than 10 years.

He's now part of a national speech study by Everything ALS, a patient-focused nonprofit working to better treat and cure the neurodegenerative disease.

His voice is recorded 15 minutes a week in a variety of ways from counting on one breath to the seemingly nonsensical.

"We also measure video facial changes and the speech," said California-based tech entrepreneur Indu Navar.

She founded the nonprofit after her husband, Peter Cohen, died from ALS in 2019.

She says it took years for him to be diagnosed. The speech study aims to cut that time down for future ALS patients by analyzing speech patterns from a variety of people and scenarios.

"In the drug trial, we can say, you know, hey, this person is not progressing as fast as they usually do. So that means the drug is working, or they are progressing faster," Navar said.

Anyone can be a part of the citizen-driven research where communication is key.

"That's the most alienating thing about ALS, that eventually the majority of people with ALS lose the ability to communicate," Kelly said.

To sign up for the study you can head to the nonprofit's website.