When art becomes not only what you see, but how you live.
"Arbor Hill is a one of a kind masterpiece," said Long and Foster's Janet Rubino. It towers over 50 ultra secluded acres of Montgomery County.
"Created by Rafael Viñoly, an internationally known architect. He also designed the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia," Rubino said.
Rubino gave us the tour of the nearly 40,000-square-foot contemporary home.
"Built around this courtyard with three wings. North, south and east wing," Rubino described.
At Arbor Hill the outside is as important as the inside.
"The architect designed to have floor-to-ceiling windows to take advantage of the soaring ceiling height and natural light," Rubino said.
Each bedroom-and there are more than a dozen-has its own balcony. Bathrooms are ensconced in marble as is the main kitchen-and there are at least five total in the home. The main has five sinks.
"The best thing about this kitchen is vistas on three sides with the bump out," she said while looking towards the property.
Limestone, pickled oak floors and venetian plastered walls lead you to a dining room fit for 40, a movie room, a 4,000-bottle wine cellar and an indoor basketball court that can be converted back into a ballroom.
The infinity pool is shadowed by its own clubhouse. The entire estate is now up for auction.
"If I'm at home and I see this and want to put a bid how can I do that?" I asked her.
"You go to conciergeauctions.com, put in a bid, and follow the property," she said.
The home is listed for $12 million but the auction is no reserve.