NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Jamila Winder, vice chair of the Montgomery County commissioners, recognized Women’s History Month being celebrated in March at the Commissioners meeting Thursday morning.

“I’m proud to stand on the shoulders of many who have come before me,” Winder said. “This month we recognize the contributions that women have made across the United States,” she continued, “and the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.”

Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Story is the theme of 2023’s Women’s History Month, according to Winder. The theme honors all women who have told this story on radio, TV and all forms of media.

Winder commented: “Women have long been instrumental in passing along our heritage in word and in print to communicate the lessons of those who came before us.”

“This Women’s History Month,” she said, “I am proud to reaffirm the county’s commitment to implementing policies and programs to lift up all women.”

Irish-American Heritage Month

Commissioner Joseph Gale said March is also celebrated as Irish-American Heritage Month.

“As we celebrate Irish-American Heritage Month,” Gale noted, “we celebrate the journey and contributions of Irish who escaped the Great Famine and carried the spirit and memory of Ireland with them here to the United States. My great-grandmother is one of those immigrants who lived out her dream of becoming an American.”

He continued, “Despite facing discrimination and poverty on their arrival, they embraced the American Dream and over decades helped to expand the middle class by becoming teachers, firefighters, police officers, labor leaders, farmers, and business owners in addition to serving the country in the Armed Services as well.

"With strength, courage, and wit and creativity, Irish-Americans have thrived and left a mark on our literature, arts, civic and political institutions, and our communities.”

Career Fair

Winder also spoke about the upcoming Career Fair. The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Montgomery County will host a Job Fair Thursday, April 13 at the Plymouth Meeting Mall from noon until 5 p.m. There will be businesses representing multiple industries and occupations. The event is planned in coordination with PA Career Link – Montgomery County.

Homelessness Task Force

The commissioners heard a presentation from Tamra Williams, director of Health and Human Services, about the creation of a Homelessness Task Force. She explained that the Task Force was needed now because of several factors: economic shifts, access to unprecedented funding to support COVID efforts, and the continuing gaps in the number of people who are homeless and the number of resources to effectively address homelessness.

Williams noted that following a large spike in homelessness in 2022 due to Hurricane Ida, it has dropped in 2023 to the levels of the previous decade. In the January, 2023 count 329 homeless were found but the County has just 162 year-round shelter beds and 119 units of permanent supportive housing which are all full.

Major contracts

The commissioners approved a $512,000 contract for the District Attorney’s office for the purchase of a Shooter Detection System from Shotspotter Incorporated, Fremont, Ca.

New Era Technologies, Islandia, N.Y. was awarded a $619,713.20 contract for maintenance and support for IT services.

A Not-To-Exceed contract for equipment rental in the amount of $2,200,000 was awarded to T&T Contracting, Incorporated, Fairview Village, Pa.; Floyd G. Hersh Incorporated, Green Lane, Pa.; Strouse Landscaping Incorporated, Schwenksville, Pa.; and Flyway Excavating Incorporated, Mount Joy, Pa.

The commissioners awarded a contract in the amount of $4,596,075.71 for Project Engineering for the Ridge Pike Improvement Project to Rummel, Klepper and Kahl LLP, King of Prussia, Pa.

Also, Alan A. Myers, Worcester, Pa. was awarded a $1,803,052.00 contract for construction services for the Chester Valley Trail Project.