Montgomery County faces a COVID-19 vaccine shortage and some scheduled second doses may be delayed.
"I must again ask you for your patience," Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh, a physician, said at Thursday's board of commissioners meeting. She said 165,000 county residents have registered for vaccinations but the supply is lagging. Residents who have registered may have to wait 12 weeks before getting an appointment date, she said.
"We may not receive a sufficient amount (of vaccine) for second doses next week," Arkoosh said. If second shots are not available, residents with appointments will be contacted and given a new date that will be within 42 days of their first dose, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Arkoosh said Montgomery County residents can check the "vaccine information" tab at montcopa.org/covid-19. Those who have already registered will receive email updates on where they stand in line for shots.
Commissioners Joseph Gale and Kenneth Lawrence Jr. then had an exchange about race. Gale said Arkoosh and Lawrence, both Democrats, are excluding Gale from activities, including a proclamation about Black History Month.
"The two of you are obsessed with being vindictive toward me," Gale, a Republican, said.
Lawrence disagreed.
"I'm just not that into you," he said.
Gale said Arkoosh and Lawrence have indulged in "petty snubs" that distract from county operations, and he suggested that they may be conducting some official business in violation of Sunshine Laws, which require transparency in government. He added that leaving his name off the Black History Month proclamation was an insult to the Black community.
"How dare you talk about the Black community after the fear, division and anger that you caused with your racist statements in June," Lawrence, an African American, said. Last year, Gale referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as a hate group.
"I will not stand with you, I will not sign documents with you, unless they are legally required to fulfill my oath of office," Lawrence said. "You're really a piece of work," he said, adding that he wishes that their names did not have to appear together on county signs.
"I know the two of you are supporters of cancel culture," Gale said to the other commissioners. "You don't have to agree with what I stand for, but you can not cancel me as a commissioner. So deal with it."
"I'm just going to move on for now," Arkoosh said after the exchange.
In other business, Lawrence said 600 restaurants and food-service businesses in Montgomery County were approved for $10,000 grants each to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners voted 2-1 to extend the county's COVID-19 emergency declaration for 60 days. Solicitor Josh Stein said the declaration allows the county to avoid "red tape" when it needs to respond quickly to help people. The declaration only covers county operations. Limits on businesses are imposed by Pennsylvania's state government.
Gale cast the only vote against the extension. He said COVID-19 has a high survival rate, and he is opposed to mask mandates, restrictions on businesses and school closings. Gale said pandemic rules reflect the actions of a "totalitarian nanny state."
Earlier this week, Gale announced that he is running for governor of Pennsylvania. He vowed to promote the policies of former President Donald Trump.
The meeting was held virtually. The board's next meeting will be March 4.
The board's meetings are broadcast live on Facebook and then placed on the county's YouTube channel. Links to both are at montcopa.org.
