HORSHAM, Pa. - Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead faced arraignment in Montgomery County court Friday night.

She's the 50-year-old mother from Horsham Township accused of killing her son, then fleeing to the Jersey shore, where she was arrested.

That arrest landed her in Cape May County court, where she waived an extradition hearing before being returned back to Montgomery County, where the boy died.

The judge made sure she understood what waiving that hearing meant.

"Have you understood that, ma'am?" the judge asked.

"Yes," DiRienzo-Whitehead said.

"Do you wish to waive your rights and be returned to Pennsylvania?" the judge asked.

DiRienzo-Whitehead said she did.

According to police, DiRienzo Whitehead said her 11-year old son Matthew had been upset and crying about the family's financial troubles before heading up to bed.

DiRienzo-Whitehead told police she didn't want him growing up with those worries, so she allegedly grabbed a belt and strangled him while he slept in the family's master bedroom.

11-year-old Matthew was found dead Tuesday morning. His mom and family car were nowhere to be found.

Police were able to track down the SUV after it was ditched in the ocean in Cape May, New Jersey.

DiRienzo-Whitehead was located in Wildwood Crest. She was later taken into custody for questioning.

She is charged with first- and third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

She is being held without bond.