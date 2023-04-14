A Montgomery County woman accused of killing her son and then fleeing to the Jersey shore made her first court appearance Friday.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead waived extradition as she appeared in a New Jersey courtroom through a video-call.

Investigators say 11-year-old Matthew Whitehead was found dead inside their Horsham Township home Tuesday morning.

His mother was arrested later that day in Wildwood Crest.

Officials say the 50-year-old woman admitted to strangling her son with a belt while he slept Monday night.

She's charged with murder.