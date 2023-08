COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. -A Montgomery County native now finds himself one of the most talked-about single men in America.

Joey Graziadei is ABC's newest Bachelor!

Joey was the runner-up on season 20 of "The Bachelorette."

He is a tennis pro who grew up in Collegeville and played Division Two tennis for West Chester University.

Joey most recently lived in Hawaii.

His quest for love, on "The Bachelor" season 28, will air next year, on ABC.