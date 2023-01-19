NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Thursday morning, for the first time since 2016, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh did not have a place at the table for the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting. Arkoosh resigned her position as commission chair Jan. 17 and will join the administration of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as head of the Department of Human Services.

Kenneth Lawrence, commission vice-chair, assumes the position of interim chair. He explained that the Montgomery County Board of Common Pleas “has begun the process to name a replacement commissioner to finish commissioner Arkoosh’s term.” He said the Court is accepting applications from interested candidates through Jan. 23. The process is dictated by state law and county code.

“Anyone who wished to apply or learn more about the position can go to our website for additional details,” Lawrence noted.

Black History Month

Lawrence also announced that February is Black History Month in Montgomery County. Three virtual panel discussions will take place on the first three Wednesdays of the month from noon to 1:30 p.m., he said. The panel discussion topics will include housing and homelessness; education, financial information and employment; and law enforcement, policing, community advocacy, and organizing.

He also said that, for the first time in several years, there will be an in-person celebration to complete the series. It will take place the last Wednesday of the month at the Human Services Center, Norristown, from 11:30 to 1 p.m.

Lawrence added, “The in-person celebration will include live performances followed by lunch.”

Tourism and Convention Presentation

A team of executives from the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board made their annual State of Tourism presentation. Mike Bowman, president and CEO, said “We’re happy to report that the state of tourism is very robust, compared to where it was a few years ago. In 2021, $1.4 billion was generated in positive income and more than 17,000 jobs.”

Leisure travel picked up in 2022 but business travel has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Jake Markezin, vice-president of operations, told the commissioners. He predicts a full recovery for business travel in 2024 while the county’s hotels can expect nearly $270 million in room rentals.

Director of Sales Scott Higgins said 1.8 million room nights were sold in 2022 in Montgomery County’s 83 hotels. He added that in 2023 the bureau would place a heavy focus on attracting more business meetings from life sciences companies which now comprise 63% of the bookings for corporate meetings.

Montco 2040 Comprehensive Plan

Anne Leavitt-Gruberger, Montgomery County planning section chief, delivered the annual implementation report of the Montco 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The three key themes of the plan, she said, are to develop connected communities, sustainable places, and a vibrant economy. Leavitt-Gruberger then covered dozens of projects that have been completed to date and gave a short overview of projects that will be implemented in 2023.

Commissioner Joseph Gale congratulated Leavitt-Gruberger for preserving eight farms in 2022.

“To preserve the farmland that we have is very important,” he noted, “and it’s a credit to you and your team in accomplishing that.”

A K-9 memorial service, lead by Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny, was held to honor the memory of police canine Bikkel, who passed away in December 2022. Kilkenny noted that after Bikkel died he received countless emails, calls and cards from police chiefs around the county who had used the dog’s services over the past decade. Bikkel’s canine handler, Deputy Sean Forsyth, was also honored by the commissioners.

The commissioners approved a resolution for the commitment of $1.3 million for the Farmland Preservation Program in 2023. In response to a question from commissioner Lawrence, Leavitt-Gruberger said Montgomery County has 185 preserved farms with approximately 10,400 acres.