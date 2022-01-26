NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Health officials in Montgomery County have announced the first flu-related deaths of two residents.
Officials said in a release Wednesday two resident died from a co-infection of COVID-19 and Influenza. The individuals were 77 and 89 years of age. Both were symptomatic and hospitalized before their passing, officials said.
Health officials said COVID-19 co-infections with other respiratory pathogens may complicate the diagnosis, treatment and prognosis of COVID-19, as well as the mortality rate and disease symptoms.
Individuals experiencing flu or COVID-like symptoms should get tested to determine what virus is causing their illness or if they may be experiencing a co-infection. This can inform health care provider guidance for care and treatment, officials said.
“Flu activity was low last year, so co-infections were relatively rare. We are still in the first half of flu season now, and there is still time to benefit from flu vaccination this season,” said Christina Miller, Administrator for the Montgomery County Office of Public Health. “To be fully protected, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu.”
Flu is transmitted by tiny droplets through coughing, sneezing, and even talking with people who have the flu. People can pass flu to someone else even before they know they are sick. Flu is contagious the day before start of symptoms and up to seven days after becoming sick, but most commonly during the first three to four days after symptoms start.
Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and muscle/body aches, officials said.
The CDC recommends the public “Take 3 Actions to Fight the Flu,” which include getting a flu shot, taking measures to prevent the spread of disease and taking prescribed anti-viral medicines, officials said.