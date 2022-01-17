NORRISTOWN, Pa. | The Montgomery County Commissioners, on the advice of the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, announced they have extended the “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County.
An official press release states that this decision was based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service.
The “Code Blue” Declaration, which was issued for Montgomery County on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 9 p.m., has been extended to Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 8 a.m. according to county officials. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
A “Code Blue” Cold Weather Declaration is made in Montgomery County when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter, officials stated.
Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a “Code Blue” can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211, the press release stated.
As part of the "Code Blue" situations, Montgomery County officials have a few recommended precautions that they ask residents follow
First, officials ask residents check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated. If you see someone in need of immediate emergency assistance, call or text 9-1-1.
If anyone needs help with temporary shelter from the cold weather or a longer-term housing issue, officials say people can call Your Way Home at 2-1-1 or text 898-211.
County officials have also released several personal tips to ensure residents' safety during these times.
Experts say to make sure your car is winterized with antifreeze, a full tank of gas, properly inflated tires, and is stocked with an emergency kit.
Residents should check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors according to county officials. They should also wear appropriate clothing and avoid prolonged exposure when going outdoors in winter weather.
Regarding pets and animals, officials ask that residents limit pets' time outdoors during extreme temperatures. Finally, report power outages directly to your utility company; officials ask that residents do not call 9-1-1 in this scenario.
For general cold weather information, visit their website.