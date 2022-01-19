NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County joined area hospitals Wednesday to provide a COVID-19 update amid the current surge.
Leaders and medical officials said during a virtual briefing Wednesday that the County is experiencing a strain on its hospital systems due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
Officials stressed residents should not come to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing, only for medical emergencies, according to a release from the County.
"Supporting our hospitals and frontline healthcare workers has been a priority since the first days of this pandemic. We continue to meet regularly with our hospitals to make sure we are doing everything we can to support them during this current surge," said Val Arkoosh, MD, MPH, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
The Montgomery County Office of Public Health has also expanded testing capacity at its five County-run testing sites and has added more than 1,500 weekly appointments, the release said Wednesday. Testing is provided at no cost, but an appointment is required.
The office also recommended residents should only use an at-home test if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Still, the County's public health office said the best way to protect one's self from serious illness and hospitalization is to get vaccinated.
"One of the best forms of gratitude the public can show to these heroes is by getting vaccinated and boosted. Vaccination is still key to preventing hospitalization and death," said Jonathan Stallkamp, MD, Chief Medical Officer with Main Line Health.
The Montgomery County Office of Public Health continues to operate four sites that offer the vaccine at no charge. All eligible Montgomery County residents are urged to get a booster dose as soon as they are eligible. Residents can also visit www.vaccines.gov for a list of all vaccine providers.