Montgomery County officials are pleading for help from the community as COVID-19 numbers continue to grow.
"Our numbers have gone up significantly just like everyone else- we've hit record numbers with this last surge," said Dr. Jonathan Stallkamp, Main Line Health CMO.
On Wednesday, county officials and area hospital leaders joined together virtually to give updates on the county's COVID-19 numbers and how to slow them.
Unfortunately, the recent surge in Montgomery County mixed with residents desperate for tests, has resulted in more people going to the ER for what they need. The influx of foot traffic at the Emergency Room for tests, means less spaces for people who are in states of medical emergencies.
"We have experienced a dramatic rise in the number of emergency department visits recently. Many of these patients are very sick, however there are a large number of patients that are coming purely for testing,” said Dr. Kisha Martin with Redeemer Health.
One thing hospital officials want to make clear is that you should not be going to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing, only for medical emergencies.
"It's important that emergency departments are utilized for emergencies, not testing sites," said Martin. "It delays care, for patients that have true emergencies it diverts lifesaving resources away from the hospital and the patients who really need it."