For a third straight day, southeastern Pennsylvania has some of the worst air quality in the country.

Most people are able to escape the hazardous conditions by staying indoors, but that's not an option for some communities.

"I wouldn't want to be out in the stuff," said Christopher Schwenk, vicar of St. John's Episcopal Church. "So I would never want anyone else to be out there breathing it, just trying to get their sleep in for the night."

On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Health and Human Services Department reached out to Schwenk asking if St. John's Episcopal Church in Norristown could accommodate a smoke shelter last night.

They had been monitoring air quality conditions all day, and determined there was a need for a shelter for the homeless.

"It is an extremely unique situation," said Kayleigh Silver, Montgomery County Housing and Community Development. "Montgomery County has never before had to set up any sort of shelter or emergency housing response due to a smoke level or air quality concern."

Schwenk says when they got the call about a smoke shelter, they were able to make it happen within an hour. They turned the Cecil and Grace Bean's soup kitchen into a shelter with cots for people to sleep on and blankets to keep warm.

"We've never done anything like this, but when the call came, we were happy to open the doors to show hospitality to our neighbors," Schwenk said.

The county provided 40 cots and nine people stayed the night.

Silver says they're still monitoring Thursday's conditions to decide if a smoke shelter is needed for a second night in a row. If they decide it's necessary, Schwenk says they'll be ready.

"I think it's something we'd be willing to respond to again. It's great to get a roof over folks head when something hazardous like this is literally in the air we breathe."