NORRISTOWN, Pa. – "Today, the board must take action." That's what Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told Montgomery County commissioners at Thursday morning's board meeting.

Dortone was referring to the proposed 2023 budget, since this would be the last commissioner’s meeting of the year and state law requires a budget to be passed by December 31.

The proposed budget contains an 8% real estate tax increase. This, and other spending items, brought a number of angry citizens to express their ire during the public comments period.

Linda Smith, a resident of Upper Gwynedd township, said, “I’ve been asked by residents in my district what is the need for the 8% tax increase implemented by Montgomery County. And they’re outraged about it."

“What is driving this tax increase? Is it the raises for the employees, is it the courthouse, is it other spending we know nothing about? Maybe this will wake up the board now that the residents are aware of this reality," Smith continued.

An Ambler resident, David Morgan, told the commissioners that he had a petition signed by citizens “who opposed the 5% increase in 2021, compounded by an 8% hike in 2022 and another 8% proposed. That’s 21% in 3 years.”

He said that the county should not be asked to spend $122 million on the county campus in 2023 and had already overcharged the taxpayers $180 million. “Cut three or four floors out of the justice center,” Morgan pleaded. He also proposed that “You should be employing work-from-home strategies” to reduce the need for space.

Budget highlights

Prior to the board vote, Dortone presented a summary of the Fund Budgets to be voted upon. The proposed General Fund Budget has $512.1 million in revenues, and $530.7 in expenditures, 6.4% above 2022. Dortone said the budget has a structural deficit of $18.6 million.

Dortone explained that to close the $18.6 million gap between revenues and expenditures, $5 million would be appropriated from debt service and $13.6 million would be appropriated from unassigned fund balance.

To aid taxpayers, he noted two county and state programs to assist payment of real estate taxes. The Montgomery County Real Estate Deferral Program assists homeowners over 65 years of age. According to Dortone, it allows qualified homeowners to defer payment of increased taxes for 2023. The deferred taxes are collected when the property is sold or transferred.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, Dortone said, provides qualified homeowners a maximum standard rebate up to $650 annually. Supplemental rebates for qualified homeowners can increase rebates up to $975 annually. Both homeowners and renters qualify at the same rebate level.

Dortone added the state has approved a one-time bonus rebate in 2022 for 2021 claimants equal to 70% of the original rebate amount for every claimant. He encouraged anyone who might qualify to call the Department of Revenue at 1-888-222-9190 for assistance and questions about the program.

Six special revenue fund budgets and one internal service fund supported by specific revenue streams as well as a capital budget of $268.9 million were also included in the three-part voting agenda.

Asked by commission chair, Valerie Arkoosh, how much higher real estate taxes would be for the average homeowner, Dortone replied “about $35 per year” on a home valued at $400,000.

The budget votes

The final votes on the three proposed 2023 budgets were 2-1, with commissioner Joseph Gale opposed. Explaining his votes, Gale said, “When this 2023 budget was proposed, I clearly said I could not support higher taxes, higher spending and higher borrowing. None of that has changed since and for that reason I’ll be opposing the 2023 county budget.”

Gale also expressed his dismay that residents will be asked to pay more in taxes while an increase in commissioners’ salaries was approved for 2024.

Arkoosh explained her vote and defended the salary increases given to county employees in 2022 and the 4% increase that will happen in January 2023.

“The tax increases are critical to attract and retain good employees,” Arkoosh noted. She also pointed out that bond rating agencies have given the county a AAA rating five years in a row.

Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence commented briefly on his vote and cited the needs of fixing roads and bridges, repairing damaged county buildings and improving the situation of the homeless as justifications for increase spending. He also endorsed the need to pay employees competitively.

"We can do more, and we can do better for the people in our community who need it most,” Lawrence concluded.

MCAP update

In a lighter moment, Mary Pugh, executive director of the Montgomery Child Advocacy Project, introduced the commissioners and the audience to Nutmeg, a comfort dog who is trained in trauma therapy. Nutmeg is used to give comfort to children who are abused and vulnerable. In recent days, Pugh said, Nutmeg accompanied a child to an interview with a judge and helped the child relax and express herself in what can be an intimidating atmosphere for a child. Arkoosh noted that Nutmeg replaced Turk, the previous comfort dog who recently retired.

There were several major contracts awarded.

Thomson Reuters West, Carol Stream, Il., received $500,000 to provide legal research access to court related county Departments. A $2,350,569.00 contract was awarded to HM Life Insurance Company, Plymouth Meeting, Pa., to provide healthcare stop-loss insurance for claims over $350,000.00.

A $2,815,784.38 contract for construction inspection services for the Ridge Pike project was awarded to Traffic Planning and Design Incorporated, Pottstown, Pa. Also, Hill International, Plymouth Meeting, Pa., was awarded a $5,341,998.83 contract for construction management services for the Ridge Pike project.