The deadly Coronavirus has swept parts of China since it broke out at an open seafood market, selling livestock, in Wuhan back in December.
More than 40 people have died and more than 1,400 worldwide are confirmed infected. The Center for Disease Control announced Friday, 63 people considered "patients under investigation" are under tight surveillance across 22 states in the U.S.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County may have developed a vaccine to treat the illness.
"We've been following it closely, with health authorities, since December," said Jeff Richardson of Inovio.
On Jan. 11, the Chinese government shared the viral sequence with global health professionals.
"The Chinese government put up on the internet the DNA sequence of the Coronavirus," said Richardson.
Scientists at Inovio didn't waste any time to get to work.
"By the 12th, on Sunday, Inovio scientists had created a construct for the new Coronavirus vaccine," said Richardson.
The work was made possible by a $9 million grant from the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
"Previous to CEPI, this kind of fast funding didn't exist," said Richardson.
Inovio had previously developed a vaccine to combat Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, a strain of coronavirus. This latest vaccine is in phase one of pre-clinical testing and could be made available to humans by the summer. Officials said it could be sooner than that if they have all the proper resources.
"We take this ability to potentially help global health very seriously. Our folks are committed to moving as rapidly as we can," said Richardson.