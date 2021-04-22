PENNSBURG, Pa. - A Montgomery County pizza shop gave away free pizza lunches Thursday as a way to say thank you to their community during the pandemic.

Pizza Como & PC Pub in the Pennsburg Square Shopping Center teamed up with Lansdale amusement and game company Pennsylvania Skill to hand out hundreds of meals to families and seniors.

"We're still in business today thanks to our loyal customers and it's just a way to give back to those who were good to us this whole time," said Katina Liguoro with Pizza Como & PC Pub.

Pennsylvania Skill has made food insecurity a major cause and last year donated 750,000 meals to needy families across the state.

