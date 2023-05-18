NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Thursday’s meeting of the Montgomery County Commissioners began with Commission chair Kenneth Lawrence thanking all the people “who make our free, fair, and safe elections possible.”

He noted that the county had over 2,570 poll workers and included 232 high school students who were part of the poll worker program at their schools.

“If necessary,” Lawrence said, “on Wednesday May 24, “the Board of Elections will hold a special meeting here in the board room in the event there are challenges to any provisional ballots.”

In her comments, commissioner Jamila Winder recognized the work of emergency responders, noting it will be National EMS Week from May 21 to May 27.

“EMS Week is a time for the community to honor the dedicated medical professionals who provide the day-to-day life-saving services of medical assistance front-line,” Winder commented.

Winder said that the work of EMS responders was even more important during the last three years of the pandemic.

“Today, we just want to let our emergency personnel know how much we appreciate them,” she added.

Resolutions

The commissioners unanimously approved applications for funding through the Montco 2040 program. Anne Leavitt-Gruberger, Montgomery County Planning Manager, told the commissioners there were 25 applications this year for grant money.

Projects are evaluated, she explained, on the benefits they bring to the community, how large an area or how many people does it serve, transformative ability, longevity, visibility, and educational capability. Of the 25 applications received requesting a total of $3,724,688, there were 15 projects approved with an average award amount of $163,371. Since the program started in 2016, 95 grants have been awarded for a total of $12.8 million.

Presentations and reports

To mark National Treatment Court Month, Steven T. O’Neill, Drug Court and Administrative Presiding Judge, highlighted the Montgomery County Court’s achievements. Since 2006, when O’Neill started the Court it has grown to include four treatment courts: Drug Treatment, Behavioral Health, Veterans Treatment and Targeted Opioid Phase Treatment Court. They are part of more than 4,000 Treatment Courts nationwide, he noted.

The Drug Treatment court has a capacity of 150 participants and the average term of treatment is 18 months. Behavioral Health can serve 100 participants and treatment lasts 18 to 24 months while veterans can serve 30 for 18 to 24 months. The Targeted Opioid Treatment Court is a pre-sentencing program and lasts for 30 days, O’Neill said.

Commissioner Winder thanked O’Neill for his work, noting that she has a family member suffering from the disease of addiction. Commissioner Joe Gale also commended O’Neill and said that he frequently sees the judge outside the courthouse on his own time at many community functions to talk to families with members suffering from addiction.

Sandie Beren, deputy administrator, Health and Human Services Department, Office of Children & Youth, updated the commissioners about National Foster Care Month. She pointed out that this year “kinship” resource parents were being recognized. They can be relatives, Godparents, stepparents, or any adult who has a close, family-like relationship with a child. Kinship parents can lessen the trauma for a child at the time of placement by being a familiar person at a familiar place.

"Kinship parents offer stability and safety to the child,” Beren noted. “In addition, kinship care allows the child to maintain family connections, traditions and their identity,” she pointed out. Also, kinship parents are required to go through a home-study process which can sometimes feel intrusive, Beren noted.

“We would like to express our appreciation to all of our kinship families for making it work,” Beren closed.

A brief update about happenings in the Veterans Affairs program was delivered by Dennis Miller, director. Since November 11, 2022, they completed 556 trips for veterans to area veterans’ medical facilities and gained 939 new clients. As the largest office of veterans affairs in the state, Montgomery County completed 866 claims since Veterans Day.

“On Memorial Day,” Miller said, “we are at the tail end of distributing 67,000 flags for our 245 cemeteries. We also are going to place 75 flags on the Courthouse lawn.” Miller explained that these flags represent those veterans who might not be interred but could be cremated or buried outside of the county. He pointed out that at most cemeteries the flags remain in the ground year-round.

Jennifer Barnhardt, administrator, Office of Senior Services, informed the commissioners that it was Older Americans Month. She said that her office serves over 221,000 people over 60 with a dedicated team of over 60 employees. She also noted that it was the 14th year for the Centenarian’s Celebration and there are 425 centenarians living in Montgomery County. The oldest, Barnhardt noted, is 109 years old.

On June 1, Barnhardt said, the county will join 14 other counties in Pennsylvania in the SHARE Housing and Resource Exchange program. It brings together homeowners who want to share their homes with home seekers who pay rent and get their own bedroom. Every situation is unique, noted Barnhardt, and both parties settle their own arrangement and put it in writing. Over 100 matches have been made in Pennsylvania since the program started in 2017.