NORRISTOWN, Pa. - More than $850,000 for street and curb repairs, nearly $500,000 for emergency shelters and $400,000 for sewer work are among more than $2.3 million in Community Development Block Grants for Montgomery County announced Thursday.
County commissioners announced $2,335,808 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for 19 projects.
They include eight municipal improvement projects, seven public service projects, three housing renovation projects and fair housing compliance.
The CDBG Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities and counties to develop viable communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income people.
In 2022, Montgomery County received applications totaling $3,651,684 from municipalities, nonprofits and public service organizations.
Projects were evaluated in terms of impact, completeness, feasibility, county and local planning consistency, project readiness, and funding attributes. Projects that addressed affordability and neighborhood revitalization impacting historically marginalized populations got heightened consideration.
Projects getting grants are:
- Bridgeport: Borough-wide street improvements, $200,000
- East Greenville: Blaker Drive street improvements, $200,000.
- Family Promise of the Main Line: Emergency shelter operations for households with children, $30,000.
- Family Promise of Montgomery County: Emergency shelter operations for households with children, $40,000.
- Genesis Housing Corporation: Homeowner building repair program, $200,000.
- Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania: Fair housing compliance and training, $50,000.
- Indian Creek Foundation: Building renovations, $60,000.
- Jenkintown: Sidewalk improvements – curb ramps, $200,000.
- Laurel House: Emergency shelter operations for households fleeing domestic violence, $37,500.
- Montgomery County Housing Authority: Building renovations, $200,000.
- North Hills Collective: Education and recreation program for youth, $25,000.
- Pottstown: Storm sewer improvements, $200,000.
- Resources for Human Development: Emergency shelter operations for single adults, $72,000.
- Royersford: Church street improvements, $64,458.
- Salvation Army Norristown: Emergency shelter operations for households with children, $133,850.
- Salvation Army Pottstown: Emergency shelter operations for households with children, $158,650.
- Springfield Township: Willow Grove Avenue blight removal, $78,950.
- West Conshohocken: Sidewalk improvements – curb ramps, $185,400.
- West Pottsgrove Township: Sanitary sewer improvements, $200,000