POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new bridge will help connect both sides of a park in part of Montgomery County.
Memorial Park in Pottstown is divided by Manatawny Creek.
Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is giving a $150,000 grant to build a bridge that spans the creek.
On this sunny day, state officials talked about how people headed outdoors and flocked to parks at the height of the pandemic.
"When you think about recovery from the pandemic, recovery from disaster, parks play an important part in knitting together society. In a local park like this, with people enjoying picnics and kids playing in a playground, people see each other as people," said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
Officials say Memorial Park in Pottstown covers 75 acres.