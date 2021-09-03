NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Commissioners in consultation with the Office of Public Health announced Friday that, starting Monday, masking will be recommended outdoors in certain situations for the general public, regardless of vaccination status.
Friday marks two weeks that Montgomery County has been in the high level of COVID-19 community transmission, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, the CDC recommends wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
Montgomery County OPH recommends wearing a mask outdoors, regardless of vaccination status, during high level of COVID-19 community transmission. Specifically, this means wearing a mask when outdoors if you cannot stay at least six feet apart from people who do not live in your household, the county said.
Whether indoors or outdoors, masking is not recommended when actively participating in sports practice, activity, or events, the county said. This includes actively participating in high-intensity aerobic or anaerobic activities in well-ventilated locations and where people are able to stay at least six feet apart. Masking is recommended when people are not actively participating in the sports practice, activity, or events, or high-intensity activities. This includes while on the bench, in locker rooms, and riding in team transportation.
The county said it is following CDC guidelines to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent spread of the virus in communities. The county says this is in accordance with its previously released masking guidance for the general public.
Montgomery County continues to recommend masks be worn at indoor public spaces. Masks are required for staff and visitors to all county buildings and facilities.
For all Montgomery County COVID-19 guidance, people can visit the county's website.