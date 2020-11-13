remote learning virtual online classes school generic graphic

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County health officials are mandating all K-12 schools go virtual for two weeks.

The order, approved unanimously by the county board of health on Friday, requires all public and private schools in the county to move classes online from Nov. 23-Dec. 6.

All extracurricular activities and sports are canceled during that time period as well.

Board members said a rise in COVID-19 cases and an expected surge after Thanksgiving are reasons for the county to be proactive in closing school buildings.

Parents and school district officials pushed back against the move during Thursday's meeting. Dozens of parents and school officials spoke out against the order during the public comment portion, and there was a steady stream of comments against the requirement during both virtual meetings.

However, board members said the county needs to look ahead and take concrete steps now to protect the community.

