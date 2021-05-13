The CDC now no longer recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks outside, even in crowded areas.
"I think it's time to get back to life. I think especially for children it's been hard," said Marta Volpe, of Pottstown.
The latest guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings.
Governor Tom Wolf, though, says he will leave mask mandates in place for unvaccinated people until 70 percent of adults in Pennsylvania are vaccinated.
"Everybody you listen to seems to tell you a little something different. You hear one thing on one news program, you hear something else somewhere else. Your workplace tells you one thing," said Lisa Longua, in Montgomery County.
Just two weeks ago, the CDC recommended even people who are fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors in all settings and outdoors in large crowds.
"I wish somebody would really know what the facts are and what we're getting into with the vaccines. Is it really good, how long will it last?" said Donna Eirich, in Montgomery County.
The CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people, in part to highlight the benefits of getting the shot. After the CDC's announcement, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released a statement saying it's just another incentive to get the shot.
"People are really itching to go out and do more but, I don't know if it's a good idea to let loose but, hopefully everyone will be getting vaccinated and we can get back to normal," said Mattie Mercer, of King of Prussia.
So far, more than 117 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, and more than than 46 percent of the population has had at least an initial dose.