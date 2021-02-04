Generic school bus

A second school district in Montgomery County has stopped bus service following an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees of its transportation company.

Perkiomen Valley School District superintendent Barbara Russell says more than 30 positive cases have been confirmed. Bus service was shut down Wednesday, but is expected to resume on Feb. 9.

Schools are still open.

According to WPVI, bus transportation has also been halted in the Hatboro-Horsham School District because of an outbreak among its transportation staff.

