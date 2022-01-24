Lawsuit paperwork generic

A Montgomery County school district is getting sued over its recent decision to end its mask-wearing mandate.

The Perkiomen Valley School Board made face coverings optional after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the Wolf administration's statewide mask mandate in December.

A group of parents have now filed a lawsuit against the district.

They argue the school board's decision to nix universal masking puts students with certain health conditions and disabilities in greater danger of contracting COVID-19 and getting severely ill.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.