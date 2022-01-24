A Montgomery County school district is getting sued over its recent decision to end its mask-wearing mandate.
The Perkiomen Valley School Board made face coverings optional after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the Wolf administration's statewide mask mandate in December.
A group of parents have now filed a lawsuit against the district.
They argue the school board's decision to nix universal masking puts students with certain health conditions and disabilities in greater danger of contracting COVID-19 and getting severely ill.