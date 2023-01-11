The chair of the Montgomery County commissioners has been tapped for a state position, meaning her county position will soon be left vacant.

Dr. Val Arkoosh is Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

She's resigning as a commissioner, effective Jan. 17, Shapiro's inauguration day, the county court said.

The Court of Common Pleas will interview potential candidates, then appoint someone to fill the remainder of Arkoosh's term. The replacement must also be a Democrat, like Arkoosh, the court said.

Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to this address by Jan. 23:

Michael R. Kehs, Esq.

Court Administrator

P.O. Box 311, Courthouse

Norristown, PA 19404

Mike.Kehs@montgomerycountypa.gov