Montgomery County has extended its COVID-19 emergency declaration for another 60 days, after testing showed a rising rate of cases.
Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh, a physician, said Thursday that 8.1% of county residents tested positive over the 14 days ended April 8, up from 7.1% for the two weeks ended April 1.
"As our case numbers go up, so do our hospitalizations," Arkoosh said. As of Wednesday, there were at least 213 county residents in hospitals with COVID-19, up from 206 a week earlier.
Arkoosh said during the virtual commissioner meeting Thursday that residents have to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance to try to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
She said the county has "paused" the use of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine until further guidance comes from the federal government. Montgomery will continue to administer the Pfizer Inc. inoculation.
Arkoosh and fellow Democrat Kenneth Lawrence Jr. then voted to extend the county's emergency COVID-19 declaration for 60 days. Republican Joseph Gale voted no. Gale has opposed pandemic restrictions on businesses and schools. He did not comment on his vote Wednesday.
Before the vote, Lawrence asked county Solicitor Josh Stein to confirm that the emergency declaration applies only to county government operations and reimbursement for pandemic costs from the state and federal government.
The declaration "has nothing to do with business closures or schools opening or any kind of COVID restrictions whatsoever," Lawrence said.
"That is absolutely correct," Stein said.
Arkoosh noted that COVID fatigue may be striking some residents as the pandemic extends into its 58th week. In a statement Wednesday, she said tempers have flared at some vaccine county sites.
"It is never acceptable to yell, berate, or otherwise harass clinic staff," she said.
The commissioners also reviewed appointments to the Montgomery County Community College board Thursday. Gale objected to the reappointment of Marcel Groen, who has been active in the leadership of the Pennsylvania and county Democratic parties.
Gale said he opposes political appointments of people from either party to advisory boards. Arkoosh and Lawrence prevailed in a 2-1 vote.
Arkoosh is running in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate. Gale is a candidate for governor on the Republican side, and his brother Sean is running in the Republican Senate primary.
The next board meeting will be April 19 at 10 a.m. It will be held virtually and broadcast on Facebook. Meeting recordings are posted on the county's YouTube site.
Montgomery County sees rise in COVID cases, extends emergency order
Montgomery County has extended its COVID-19 emergency declaration for another 60 days, after testing showed a rising rate of cases.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lehigh Valley News
- Police: Man leads chase in truck stolen from hospital
- Child porn investigation allegedly turns up hidden camera in man's house
- Lehigh County extends state of emergency
- Easton approves sale of former Days Inn site
- Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley gets big financial boost
- Allentown mayoral candidates discuss how they would handle the city's finances
- Easton's Nurture Nature Center has vision for the former Easton Iron & Metal site
- USPS releases audit report for Lehigh Valley facility that struggled with mail delays
- Coroner's office searching for Allentown man's next of kin
- Slate Belt man charged with animal neglect after SPCA takes 14 dogs
Berks Area News
- 'Super load' briefly stops traffic, turns heads in Hamburg
- Police: Man leads chase in truck stolen from hospital
- Leinbach: False statements at public meetings 'disturbing'
- Berks DA: Muhlenberg officer justified in fatal shooting
- Mifflin students win 1st place in national building contest
- WATCH: Oversized load hauls tank through Hamburg
- Muhlenberg superintendent presents post-pandemic plan
- Call center part of Berks plan to get people vaccinated
- New owner of old Sheetz reveals plans for property
- Fightins prepare ballpark for opener, look to fill jobs
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
- Divers aim to reach capsized vessel in search for survivors
- Virtual Gurus Secures Additional $1.7M Funding To Accelerate Growth
- Safety groups, unions urge US to fix recalled gov't vehicles
- Cable & Wireless Communications Stands With the People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Aftermath of La Soufrière Eruption
- US stocks rise to records on more proof of economic recovery
- Mercedes rolls out luxury electric car in duel with Tesla
- A $1.2 billion loss for Delta, but recovery is on the radar
- US average mortgage rates fall again; 30-year loan at 3.04%
- San Antonio Nonprofit Receives Funding for Affordable Housing Remix