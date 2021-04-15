coronavirus update generic graphic

Montgomery County has extended its COVID-19 emergency declaration for another 60 days, after testing showed a rising rate of cases.

Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh, a physician, said Thursday that 8.1% of county residents tested positive over the 14 days ended April 8, up from 7.1% for the two weeks ended April 1.

"As our case numbers go up, so do our hospitalizations," Arkoosh said. As of Wednesday, there were at least 213 county residents in hospitals with COVID-19, up from 206 a week earlier.

Arkoosh said during the virtual commissioner meeting Thursday that residents have to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance to try to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

She said the county has "paused" the use of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine until further guidance comes from the federal government. Montgomery will continue to administer the Pfizer Inc. inoculation.

Arkoosh and fellow Democrat Kenneth Lawrence Jr. then voted to extend the county's emergency COVID-19 declaration for 60 days. Republican Joseph Gale voted no. Gale has opposed pandemic restrictions on businesses and schools. He did not comment on his vote Wednesday.

Before the vote, Lawrence asked county Solicitor Josh Stein to confirm that the emergency declaration applies only to county government operations and reimbursement for pandemic costs from the state and federal government.

The declaration "has nothing to do with business closures or schools opening or any kind of COVID restrictions whatsoever," Lawrence said.

"That is absolutely correct," Stein said.

Arkoosh noted that COVID fatigue may be striking some residents as the pandemic extends into its 58th week. In a statement Wednesday, she said tempers have flared at some vaccine county sites.

"It is never acceptable to yell, berate, or otherwise harass clinic staff," she said.

The commissioners also reviewed appointments to the Montgomery County Community College board Thursday. Gale objected to the reappointment of Marcel Groen, who has been active in the leadership of the Pennsylvania and county Democratic parties.

Gale said he opposes political appointments of people from either party to advisory boards. Arkoosh and Lawrence prevailed in a 2-1 vote.

Arkoosh is running in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate. Gale is a candidate for governor on the Republican side, and his brother Sean is running in the Republican Senate primary.

The next board meeting will be April 19 at 10 a.m. It will be held virtually and broadcast on Facebook. Meeting recordings are posted on the county's YouTube site.

 
 
 
 
 
 

