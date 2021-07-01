Money cash generic
Montgomery County allocated another $5 million Thursday to help non-profit groups get through the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
The county commissioners approved the grant program presented by Director of Commerce Dave Zellers. Applications for the "MontCo Strong 2021 Non-Profit Resiliency" grants will be accepted from July 19 though noon Aug. 10. Details and eligibility requirements are posted on the county website.
 
Montgomery gave similar grants last year to not-for-profit organizations whose operations lost revenue or were disrupted during the pandemic. This round of grants will be based on an organization's revenue, with a cap of $50,000 for any single group.
 
Jennifer Butler, director of Work Force Development, said employment in the county has bounced back after a surge of joblessness during the pandemic.
 
"We are absolutely making progress," Butler said. Unemployment in Montgomery County in May was 4.7%, placing it among the lowest three counties in Pennsylvania. 
 
Butler said joblessness persists in some areas, including Pottstown (7.8%) and Norristown (6.5%).
 
The commissioners approved the acceptance of reimbursement of as much as $50,000 from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority. SEPTA's extension of its King of Prussia rail line will require a temporary detour of the Chester Valley Trail. The reimbursement will cover any county costs, according to Bill Hartman, Montgomery's open space planning manager.
 
The trail will be restored to its usual route after the construction, Hartman said.
 
Commissioner Joseph Gale voted against accepting the reimbursement based on his opposition to the rail line. Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh and Vice Chairman Kenneth Lawrence Jr. voted in favor.
 
Gale also opposed appointments to the county's Higher Education Health Authority Board. He said for the purpose of oversight, the board should have more residents and fewer county employees. He was again on the short end of that 2-1 vote.
 
The next board meeting will be July 15 at 10 a.m.

