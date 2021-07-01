Montgomery County sets aside $5 million to aid non-profit groups
Montgomery County allocated another $5 million Thursday to help non-profit groups get through the Covid-19 pandemic.
The county commissioners approved the grant program presented by Director of Commerce Dave Zellers. Applications for the "MontCo Strong 2021 Non-Profit Resiliency" grants will be accepted from July 19 though noon Aug. 10. Details and eligibility requirements are posted on the county website.
Montgomery gave similar grants last year to not-for-profit organizations whose operations lost revenue or were disrupted during the pandemic. This round of grants will be based on an organization's revenue, with a cap of $50,000 for any single group.
Jennifer Butler, director of Work Force Development, said employment in the county has bounced back after a surge of joblessness during the pandemic.
"We are absolutely making progress," Butler said. Unemployment in Montgomery County in May was 4.7%, placing it among the lowest three counties in Pennsylvania.
Butler said joblessness persists in some areas, including Pottstown (7.8%) and Norristown (6.5%).
The commissioners approved the acceptance of reimbursement of as much as $50,000 from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority. SEPTA's extension of its King of Prussia rail line will require a temporary detour of the Chester Valley Trail. The reimbursement will cover any county costs, according to Bill Hartman, Montgomery's open space planning manager.
The trail will be restored to its usual route after the construction, Hartman said.
Commissioner Joseph Gale voted against accepting the reimbursement based on his opposition to the rail line. Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh and Vice Chairman Kenneth Lawrence Jr. voted in favor.
Gale also opposed appointments to the county's Higher Education Health Authority Board. He said for the purpose of oversight, the board should have more residents and fewer county employees. He was again on the short end of that 2-1 vote.
The next board meeting will be July 15 at 10 a.m.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Penn Foundation, St. Luke’s University Health Network join together in merger
- LVIA gets $8M federal grant for runway rehabilitation, construction
- The Diocese of Allentown announce relief grant recipients for humanitarian outreach
- Man severely injured in stabbing in Easton
- Ciocca Dealerships acquires Atlantic City dealerships
- Sand Island Recreational Complex dedicated to former Bethlehem mayor
- Trauma specialists providing comfort to family and friends of those lost, missing after condo collapse
- Colonial Regional Police searching for SUV driver suspected of hitting bicyclists
- Hellertown Pool suspends Daily Admission tickets due to staffing issues, 'inappropriate behavior' by patrons
- Wolf signs budget with historic funding for education
Berks Area News
- Man arrested in Berks for alleged sex abuse of a minor on apps including TikTok
- Berks County Library System adds colorblind glasses to supportive learning collection
- Kutztown University announces new, short-term cybersecurity certificate program
- The Diocese of Allentown announce relief grant recipients for humanitarian outreach
- Summer Concert Series returns to Bethany Children’s Home with 4 new shows
- Water main break closes Route 61 in Muhlenberg
- Berks animal shelter caring for cats found in poor condition
- Berks girl scout earns 'Gold Award' for gadget that tracks biking distance
- Attorney on Cosby release: 'The agreement itself is unusual'
- Mayor Morán of Reading announces return of Friday night events
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- After deadly blazes, PG&E's bankruptcy promises falling flat
- 130 countries back deal on global minimum tax for companies
- The Latest: Turkey eases most coronavirus restrictions
- Africa's COVID-19 envoy blasts EU, COVAX over vaccine crisis
- Retiring UAW leader reflects on tough times past and ahead
- US construction spending fell 0.3% in May, housing slowing
- “Before It Happened” Podcast Chronicles Visionary Ideas That Became Reality
- Wall Street adds to its records; energy stocks lead the way
- Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
- NSA discloses hacking methods it says are used by Russia