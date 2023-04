One local county is taking extra steps aimed at ensuring election integrity next year.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says its deputies will be required to have their body cams turned on any time they're servicing drop boxes or collecting ballots.

They sheriff's office says the move is to promote honesty and transparency in the election process.

Deputies have been responsible for both the boxes and the ballots since 2020.

But until now, bodycams were not required to be turned on.