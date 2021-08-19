MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - Montgomery County has given the green light for a multi-county partnership that will explore renewable energy sources.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” said Commissioner Valerie Arkoosh. “This definitely moves us one step closer to our “Ready for 100” goal of moving away from fossil fuels by 2050 as a county.”
On Thursday, Montgomery County commissioners approved a resolution for the Southeastern PA Regional Power Purchase Agreement Partnership.
The resolution authorizes the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission to seek requests for proposals to hire a consultant that would explore “strategies for long-term electricity purchasing and renewable energy.”
The partnership includes Chester, Delaware and Bucks counties, who have already signed onto the program. The resolution authorizes the exploration of entering into a power purchase agreement to construct a large-scale solar energy facility.
“I think this is a great example of regionalism,” said Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence, Jr.
“We’re trying to prepare for our future,” said Environmental Planning Assistant Manager Jon Lesher.
If the plan were to go through, Philadelphia County would be the only county that would not be included in the plan.
“They (Philadelphia County) are not going to officially join the MOU (memorandum of understanding) at this point because they are already further along on this road,” said Lesher. “But they may be interested in being part of a solar project if one becomes viable later on.”
Once the feasibility study is presented, then the counties will be able to determine if the program is viable and possibly solicit contracts.