NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County still needs poll workers.
Commissioner Kenneth E. Lawrence, Jr. talked about the upcoming primary election during Thursday's Montgomery County Commissioners meeting.
He noted that May 2 is the last day to register for the May 17 primary and that May 10 is the last day to post mail-in ballots. He reiterated that the county still needs poll workers for the primary.
National Public Health Week
The commissioners received several presentations from community groups that are being recognized in April. In honor of National Public Health Week, Julia Picchioni, a Public Health intern, delivered a presentation on the theme Public Health is Where You Are.
She outlined each of the daily themes of Public Health Week: 1. Racism, A Public Health Crisis; 2. Public Health Workforce, Essential to our Future; 3. Community Collaboration and Resilience; 4. World Health Day: Health is a Human Right; 5. Accessibility; Closing the Health Equity Gap; 6. Climate Change: Taking Action for Equity; and 7. Mental Wellness; Redefining the Meaning of Health.
Picchioni said that social media posts will be used to amplify the themes in the community.
Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Distracted Driving Awareness Month recognizes another public health issue. It was the theme of a presentation by Elizabeth Raum, Community Traffic Safety program manager. She explained that distracted driving is any activity that can divert a person’s attention from the primary act of driving.
There are four main types of distracted driving, Raum said: visual, which is looking at something other than the road; auditory, which is hearing or listening to something that is not related to driving; manual, which is manipulating something other than the steering wheel; and cognitive, thinking about something other than driving.
Raum then listed the top ten driver distractions: 1. Generally distracted or lost in thought; 2. Cell phone use; 3. Outside person, object or event; 4. Passengers; 5. Using or reaching for a device; 6. Eating or drinking; 7. Adjusting audio or climate controls; 8. Using devices/controls to operate the car (mirrors, seatbelt, windows); 9. Moving objects in the car (pets, insects); 10. Smoking-related.
When using a cell phone, Raum explained, drivers do not see 50% of their driving environment and this applies even when using a hands-free Bluetooth to talk. Further, she said, sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for an average of 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.
Raum then outlined Penn DOT's top tips to avoid distracted driving: 1. Turn off or silence phones or put them out of reach; 2. Pull over safely to make calls or send texts; 3. Set up GPS prior to starting your trip; 4. Set your radio and AC/Heat before driving; 5. Limit conversations with passengers; 6. Do not eat or drink in a car; 7. If you are tired, pull over safely to rest or delay your trip; 8. When making calls, ask your friends/family if they are driving so that you do not pose a distraction to them; 9. Be especially vigilant around commercial motor vehicles; 10. And around motorcycles.
Major contracts
Several major contracts and contract amendments were awarded. James R. Kenney Excavating 7 Paving Incorporated, Collegeville, Pa. was awarded $1,890,075 for dredging services to the Schuylkill Canal.
A Supplemental Reimbursement Agreement in the amount of $1,914,400 was also awarded. The contract is between Penn DOT and Montgomery County to provide funding for the Ridge Pike Bridge over the Turnpike.
A contract amendment of $2,599,298.92 was awarded to Traffic Planning & Design, Pottstown, for anticipated final design and construction services for the Ridge Pike Improvement Project.