POTTSTOWN, Pa. - "So, I'm going to push on your abdomen some," said Pottstown Doctor Haleh Van Vliet to 56-year-old Alex, who is homeless.
"Does that hurt?" she asked him.
He's being treated inside a Pottstown church rectory by Van Vliet, who is part of the Tower Health Street Medicine team at the Pottstown hospital.
"It warms your heart in a way that I think care in a lot of other settings doesn't," she said.
On Tuesdays the team treats the Pottstown homeless. It recently completed its first year. We profiled the pilot program in March.
The need is growing. When the program started thoughts were maybe they'd see 50 people. It was 116. So far this year they've already seen 20 new people.
"We've been impressed with the number of connections we have been able to make in the community," Van Vliet said.
One is Community Health and Dental Care. They provide not only doctors but immediate access to patients' records, dental and eye care, as well as on-the-spot admittance into hospitals.
25-year-old Chase hadn't seen a doctor in years before being seen by the street medicine team.
"Some people think it's great and some are not motivated enough to come out here and get checked up," he said of how others in his shoes feel of the program.
But Mark Boorse of Access Services, which acts as a conduit to care for the homeless, is hopeful social barriers will be broken so health can be fixed.
"The goal is to help those who don't have access to get ongoing health care to be able to get connected to a clinic and actually be a patient," he said.
Van Vliet wants to expand days and community partners providing more consistent services to those most in need even if it can sometimes hurt to heal.
"Oh I know, sorry. It's good for you, I promise," she said while putting a salve on a cut on Chase's palm.