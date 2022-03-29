A studio in Montgomery County is calling for artists to apply to showcase their work at an upcoming event.
The fifth annual Montgomery County Studio Tour will be held on Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th.
The event will take place during the last weekend of MONTCO Arts week.
Award-winning artists who have been recognized by local and international galleries, have a studio in Montgomery County, or would like to participate as a guest artist on the tour are encouraged to apply here.
The event is described as an intimate opportunity with unlimited access to art studios for patrons and art collectors.
100% of art sales go to the artist.