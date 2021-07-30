LANSDALE, Pa. - Shane Popiny is an amazing kid, with a truly amazing best friend.
Popiny and his dog Pepper make an amazing team.
"He can open doors. He can close doors. He can help me take my shirt off," Shane said.
Those simple tasks aren't so simple for Shane. He's a pediatric stroke survivor and has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
"He gave me a confidence boost," Shane said.
Shane first met Pepper in 2016.
"Pepper, well let's see, he was born on national cheese day, he was in the cheese litter," Shane said.
Pepper, short for Pepperjack, was trained by 4 Paws For Ability. Shane raised $17,000 to get Pepper. He did it by making and selling candles, something else he loves. And he's doing it again.
"I decided to bring it because of COVID. People were stuck at home, nothing to believe in. I just wanted to share the light," Shane said.
Only this time it's not a fundraiser. It's a business. And it's taken over the family's dining room. They'll soon be opening a storefront in Lansdale.
Every candle will raise $1 for 4 Paws for Ability. Shane also hopes to raise awareness, and inspire.
"I just don't want people with disabilities like me to feel alone, like I did a long time ago," Shane said.
Pepper had a lot to do with him not feeling that way anymore. Which is why he's the perfect business partner. Pepper gives every candle the stamp of approval.
Unable to talk until age five, Shane is the founder of the Shane and Pepper Candle Company.
By the way, he's 12.