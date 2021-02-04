NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County will use federal money to help renters stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but no money is available for people with mortgages.
The county commissioners approved spending $24.8 million of federal pandemic relief money that is designated for rent and utility bills for people who are at risk of eviction.
The county's "Your Way Home" office will administer relief payments. Kayleigh Silver of Your Way Home presented the plan at the commissioners' virtual meeting Thursday.
When the relief program is ready, applicants will be able to seek information online or through a call center, Silver said. Help with utility bills may be available for eligible applicants for as long as a year, and rent assistance could be available for up to 15 months. The program can also help renters who are behind in payments.
As of now, there is no corresponding federal relief for homeowners with mortgage payments.
"Hopefully there will be funds available (for homeowners) as well soon," Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh said, but no specific federal plans were mentioned.
In other business, Arkoosh, a physician, asked residents not to post information about COVID-19 vaccination appointments online.
"Please do not forward appointment links to family and friends. That link is meant only for you," she said.
"People are taking these links and posting them on social media and this provides the opportunity for eligible people to jump the line and ineligible people to register," Arkoosh said.
Arkoosh said Pennsylvania's recent decision to expand vaccine eligibility means more residents qualify for inoculations, but the supply from the state has fallen. Montgomery County received 1,000 first doses Wednesday of the two-shot vaccine, down 3,500 from last week.
She asked residents to keep wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing hands and avoiding gatherings.
The commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote a $474,822 contract renewal with Dominion Voting Systems Inc. Allies of former President Donald Trump have criticized Dominion for supposedly rigging the November election, and the company responded by suing Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Joseph Gale, the only Republican on the three-member board, voted against the contract renewal, without comment. Arkoosh and Kenneth Lawrence voted in favor. Perkiomenville resident Tom Blair had questions about the contract during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Commissioner Lawrence provided an update on a grant program to help restaurants and other food service businesses remain open during state-imposed shutdowns. He said the county has given $3.8 million in grants of $10,000 each to eligible businesses, which include delicatessens, brew pubs, caterers and others that serve food.
"The restaurant industry is a cornerstone of our economy and workforce development," Lawrence said.
Food-service businesses that intentionally broke COVID-19 guidelines are not eligible.
The board also recognized Kathleen Arnold-Yerger, who is retiring as executive director of Montgomery County Norristown Public Library.