L. PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County is looking for correctional officers.
The county is hosting a hiring event on Sat., Oct. 15 in hopes of hiring new officers for the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
No pre-registration is needed, and applications will be available on site, the county said. Those attending should bring their resume and driver's license.
Salaries start at $44,151, and tuition reimbursement, health care, county pension and paid time off are available, the county said.
New hires are eligible for a sign-on bonus of 10% of their salary, or just over $4,000. It will be paid once the employee completes the 90-day introductory period.
Those unable to attend can apply online.
Here are details of the event:
Saturday, October 15, 2022
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Montgomery County Correctional Facility
Event Location: Community Corrections Building
60 Eagleville Road, Eagleville PA, 19403