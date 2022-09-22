L. PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County is looking for correctional officers.

The county is hosting a hiring event on Sat., Oct. 15 in hopes of hiring new officers for the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

No pre-registration is needed, and applications will be available on site, the county said. Those attending should bring their resume and driver's license.

Salaries start at $44,151, and tuition reimbursement, health care, county pension and paid time off are available, the county said.

New hires are eligible for a sign-on bonus of 10% of their salary, or just over $4,000. It will be paid once the employee completes the 90-day introductory period.

Those unable to attend can apply online.

Here are details of the event:

Saturday, October 15, 2022

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Montgomery County Correctional Facility

Event Location: Community Corrections Building

60 Eagleville Road, Eagleville PA, 19403