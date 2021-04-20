NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County is installing ballot drop-off boxes ahead of a primary election this May.
The Montgomery County Board of Elections said Tuesday it will install 11 secure ballot drop-off boxes throughout the county to help voters meet the May 18 primary election deadline.
Completed mail-in ballots and absentee ballots may be dropped off starting Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. Ballots placed in the secure ballot boxes will be delivered daily to the Montgomery County Voter Services by county sheriffs, and date stamped when they are received.
Voter Services Satellite Offices will also be available on weekends beginning May 1 for any voters that prefer to apply for their ballot in person before the May 3 deadline to apply. Residents can apply for a mail-in ballot, receive it, complete it and place it in a secure ballot box at these locations. Montgomery County will operate locations in Norristown, Willow Grove, Narberth, Lansdale and Pottstown. Appointments are not required. Voters can visit any location. Voter Services Satellite offices are available until May 11 based on the schedule below.
“The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 11 by 5 p.m., we urge voters to apply immediately to ensure adequate turnaround,” said Dr. Val Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “Voters can also check the status of their mail-in ballot online by visiting www.montcopa.org/VoteByMail.”
The ballot status will update when the Election Board has received it. All mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on May 18, 2021.
Any voter who was approved for a mail-in or absentee ballot and later decides to vote in person may do so. Voters should bring their ballot and envelopes to the polls with them to be voided by a poll worker, enabling the voter to vote in person. If a voter does not bring their mail-in ballot they can fill out a provisional ballot, which will only be counted once after verification that the Election Board has not received a mail-in ballot.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, some polling locations were moved. Final polling locations are being continuously updated and will be posted at www.montcopa.org/VoteInPerson. For public health and safety, please wear a mask. Voting stations and equipment will be cleaned throughout the day, and social distancing guidelines will be implemented.
2021 Primary Election Secure Ballot Drop Box Locations and Hours of Operation:
Secure drop-off boxes are available 24 hours a day at the following locations.
Cheltenham
Township Tax Office
8230 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027
Lansdale
District Court 38-1-28
430 Pennbrook Parkway, Lansdale, PA 19446
Lower Merion
Ludington Library
5 South Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Norristown
Montgomery County Airy Street Parking Lot
Corner of Airy and DeKalb Streets, Norristown, PA 19401
Pottstown
Montgomery County Community College - South Hall
101 College Drive, Pottstown, PA 19464
Royersford
Victory Park Parking Lot
2nd & Arch Street, Royersford, PA 19468
Skippack
Montgomery County 4H Center
1015 Bridge Road, Collegeville, PA 19474
Upper Dublin
Upper Dublin Library
520 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19034
Upper Frederick
Green Lane Park Office
2144 Snyder Road, Green Lane, PA 18054
Upper Merion
Upper Merion Township Building
175 W. Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Upper Moreland
Willow Grove Annex
102 N York Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090
Voter Services Satellite Offices will be available during the following days and times:
Lansdale County Office
421 W. Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446
Available on Saturday May 1 and Sunday May 9 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Magisterial District Judges Office of Lower Merion
925 Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072
Available on Sunday May 2 and Saturday May 8 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Montgomery County Community College Pottstown
101 College Drive, Pottstown, PA 19464
Available on Saturday May 1 and Sunday May 9 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Willow Grove Annex
102 N. York Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090
Available on Sunday May 2 and Saturday May 8 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Norristown: Voter Services Office
One Montgomery Plaza
425 Swede Street, Norristown, PA 19401
Available Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Saturday May 1 and Saturday May 8 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Before dropping mail-in or absentee ballots into the drop-off box, voter must make sure their completed ballot is placed inside the smaller, secrecy envelope first. Then, put the sealed secrecy envelope into the official return envelope and complete the voter declaration on the back. Ballots that are not in both envelopes cannot be counted per Pennsylvania Election Code. Voted ballots may only be returned by the individual voter and not by any other individuals. All drop box locations are monitored using CCTV video surveillance. Anyone depositing a ballot that does not belong to them will be referred to the district attorney’s office.
If a voter has an illness or disability that will prevent them from dropping off their ballot, they can designate an agent to pick up or drop off their ballot. The agent can only pick up or drop off ballots for voters who are in the same household, and the ballot can only be picked up and dropped off to Voter Services, 425 Swede St., Norristown, PA. The first page should be signed by the agent, and the second page should be signed by the voter. The Certification of Designated Agent form can be found at www.montcopa.org/VoterServices.
The last day to register to vote for the General Election is May 3, 2021. You must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Pennsylvania 30 days before the election. You may register to vote and apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot at www.montcopa.org/VoteByMail. For more information about the May 18 Primary Election and where to vote, visit www.montcopa.org/voterservices or call (610) 278-3280.