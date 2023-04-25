NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Board of Elections announced Tuesday it will install 12 secure ballot drop-off boxes throughout the county to assist voters in meeting the May 16 primary election deadline.

Completed mail-in ballots and absentee ballots may be dropped off starting Saturday, May 6 at 8 a.m. Staff will be on site to inform voters on proper ballot return practices.

Ballots placed in the secure ballot boxes will be delivered daily to Montgomery County Voter Services by County Sheriffs, and date stamped when they are received.

Officials say Voter Services satellite offices will be available weekends beginning April 29. These officers are for voters that prefer to apply for their ballot in person. The deadline to apply is May 1. Satellite offices are in Norristown, Willow Grove, Narberth, Lansdale, and Pottstown and appointments are not required. Voters can visit any location and satellite offices are available until May 7.

Voters can also check the status of their mail-in ballot online by visiting www.montcopa.org/VoteByMail. All mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on May 18, 2023.

Any voter who was approved for a mail-in or absentee ballot and later decides to vote in person may do so. Voters should bring their ballot and envelopes to the polls with them to be voided by a poll worker, enabling the voter to vote in person. If a voter does not bring their mail-in ballot they can fill out a provisional ballot, which will only be counted after verification that the Election Board has not received a mail-in ballot.

Residents should check their polling location by visiting www.montcopa.org/VoteInPerson.

2023 Primary Election secure ballot drop box locations:

Cheltenham: Township Tax Office - 8230 Old York Road Elkins Park, PA 19027

Lansdale: District Court 38-1-28 - 430 Pennbrook Parkway Lansdale, PA 19446

Lower Merion: Ludington Library - 5 South Bryn Mawr Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Norristown: Montgomery County Airy Street parking lot - Corner of Airy and DeKalb Streets Norristown, PA 19401

Norristown: One Montgomery Plaza - 425 Swede Street Norristown PA, 19401 - Starting May 6, 2023, this drop box will be available on the following schedule: Weekdays: 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Election Day: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pottstown: Montgomery County Office of Public Health South Hall - 364 King Street Pottstown, PA 19464

Royersford: 2nd & Arch St Parking Lot - Victory Park Parking Lot, 251 2nd Street Royersford, PA 19468 (near the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, home of the Royersford Farmer’s Market)

Skippack: Montgomery County 4H Center - 1015 Bridge Road Collegeville, PA 19474

Upper Dublin: Upper Dublin Library - 520 Virginia Drive Fort Washington, PA 19034

Upper Frederick: Green Lane Park Office - 2144 Snyder Road Green Lane, PA 18054

Upper Merion: Upper Merion Township Building - 175 W. Valley Forge Road King of Prussia, PA 19406

Upper Moreland: Willow Grove Annex - 102 N York Road Willow Grove, PA 19090

Voter Services satellite offices will be available during the following days and times:

Lansdale County Office: 421 W. Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446 - Available on Saturday April 29, 2023, and Sunday May 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Magisterial District Judges Office of Lower Merion: 925 Montgomery Avenue Narberth, PA 19072 - Available on Sunday April 30, 2023, and Saturday May 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Montgomery County Office of Public Health Pottstown: 364 King Street Pottstown, PA 19464 - Available on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and Sunday May 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Willow Grove Annex: 102 N. York Road Willow Grove, PA 19090 - Available on Sunday April 30, 2023, and Saturday May 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Norristown: Voter Services Office One Montgomery Plaza 6th Floor 425 Swede Street Norristown, PA 19401 - Available Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Saturday April 29, 2023, and Sunday May 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Secure drop-off boxes are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 6-16, 2023 unless otherwise noted. All locations will have voter education staff present.

Voted ballots may only be returned by the individual voter and not by any other individuals. All drop box locations are monitored using CCTV video surveillance and are staffed by Voter Services. Anyone depositing a ballot that does not belong to them will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

The last day to register to vote for the primary election is May 1, 2023.